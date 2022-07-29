Live Nation Announces A Programming Deal With Dallas’ Music Hall At Fair Park

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has struck a programming deal with Broadway Dallas to bring a wide-ranging array of new content offerings to the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Since its debut in 1925, the 3,400 Music Hall hosts a wide range of events from touring Broadway productions, to concerts, comedy, and speaking engagements.

Following its new deal with Live Nation, the calendar for the Music Hall has already expanded with shows by K-POP sensations LOONA (August 25), Il Divo (August 27), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (August 28), The O’Jays + The Commodores (September 4), A Magical Cirque Christmas (November 19), zoe (December 9), Alton Brown (December 10) with more to come.

“Our experience with shows at the Music Hall has been great,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation’s Dallas Market President. “We love the historic atmosphere of the venue and being part of the resurgence of the entire Fair Park district. And the capacity offers a great option for artists to play. We look forward to formalizing our relationship.”

“We are privileged to have the nearly 100-year-old Music Hall in our care,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “While Broadway performances take up a significant portion of our calendar, there are dozens of weeks each year where the venue sits empty. This new partnership with Live Nation will help ensure that the Music Hall is occupied as much as possible with diverse, world-class artists and that the legacy of this marvelous venue continues to grow.”

“The additional activity in the Music Hall results in more employment days for part-time event staff including ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions staff, parking personnel and our backstage productions crew,” added Novice. “And I know that the restaurants in the growing Exposition Park area directly across the street from us, and in Deep Ellum will benefit as well.”