ONErpm Launches A Publishing Administration Service

(CelebrityAccess) — Music distributor ONErpm announced the launch of an in-house music publishing administration division, ONE Publishing.

According to ONErpm, the service allows copyright owners to administer catalogs and collect publishing royalties through partnerships between ONErpm and collection societies around the world.

The new division will be led by Diego Maldonado, who previously served as Country Manager of Colombia for the past 7 years. In his new role, Maldonado will report to ONErpm CEO Emmanuel Zunz.

According to ONErpm, they have partnered with a wide range of performance rights organizations, collective management organizations, and digital service providers including BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, HFA, MLC, MusicReports; regional partners like UBC in Brazil, SACM in Mexico, SAYCO in Colombia, LatinAutor in Latin America, Unison in Europe, and direct deals with DSPs such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Deezer, Lyricfind, and MusixMatch.

“I am honored to develop this new publishing initiative. We truly believe in creating better solutions for musicians and with this powerful product we’re raising the standards and closing an important gap for songwriters and artists all over,” states Maldonado.

“The launch of ONE Publishing marks a milestone for our company as we consolidate our position as a leading independent and truly global music company. The service is in line with our mission to be a full-service and modern music company that works tirelessly to create more value for creators,” concludes ONErpm Founder and CEO Emmanuel Zunz.