Jim McCue Named Senior Booking Advisor At The Venue Coalition

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Venue Coalition announced the hire of industry veteran Jim McCue who joins the entertainment consultancy as Senior Booking Advisor.

In the new leadership post, McCue will take on oversight of talent relations, and serving the company’s roster of more than 100 member venues with regional and national bookings.

“I am extremely excited to join the Venue Coalition team as a senior advisor,” stated McCue, who spent the last decade as SVP, Sports & Entertainment for ASM Global. There he worked with stadium and arena acts including Metallica, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Manchester United, Fleetwood Mac, and more. “I look forward to using my knowledge and extensive relationships with agents and promoters to drive more event and revenue opportunities to our members, many of whom I’m grateful to call friends.”

A veteran of the live entertainment industry, McCue began his career at ICM, where he spent 16 years as a talent agent, representing artists such as REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick, among others.

Following his turn in the talent representation world, McCue jumped to the venue side, becoming Director of Events at Palace Sports and Entertainment in Auburn Hills, MI, where he handled talent operations at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Pine Knob Amphitheater, and Meadowbrook Music Festival promoting and producing over 170 events a year.

He also served as Vice President of Arena Sales and Marketing at long-time Venue Coalition member Moda Center, formerly the Rose Garden Arena and Rose Quarter, in Portland, Oregon.

He also served as SVP for House of Blues in Colorado working with venues including Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Paramount Theatre.

McCue’s resume also includes senior roles at ArenaNetwork, where he served as SVP of Touring & Operations.

“To say we are thrilled to have Jim onboard would be an understatement,” says Andrew Prince, CEO of Venue Coalition and ArenaNetwork. “His wealth of knowledge as an agent, promoter, producer, and venue manager will be invaluable to our diverse clientele and his impeccable reputation in the industry precedes him. As our membership continues to grow, we remain committed to providing independent venues with increased booking opportunities, insightful competitive intelligence, and greater industry visibility. The addition of Jim to our talented team will be beneficial on many levels.”