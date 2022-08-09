Creators Call Out Facebook, Instagram For Killing Communities They Were Encouraged To Build

(Hypebot) — From the Kardashians to Jack Conte, the CEO of Patreon, creators are joining the legions of musicians upset with TikTok like changes to Instagram and Facebook that make it much more difficult to reach their followers.

Both social channels are now emphasizing short-form videos and giving AI an even greater role in what users see in their feeds. Facebook has also buried most posts by creators a user follows in a secondary feed and created a main feed that will emphasize entertainment and the kind of ephemera that made TikTok popular.

“Make Instagram Instagram Again” was first posted by influencer and photographer Tati Bruening and quickly shared by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who have 326 million and 361 million followers on Instagram, respectively.

The petition to roll back the changes created by Bruening has almost 300,000 signatures.

Long before he was the CEO of Patreon, Jack Conte was a musician who found some success on YouTube and social media. So when he calls out Facebook and Instagram, he’s doing so from multiple informed viewpoints.

“We spent years investing in these platforms”

Sharing his frustrations on Instagram Reels, Conte said: “I realize I’m a bit biased as CEO of Patreon here. I get that, but this is a big deal for creators. We spent years investing in these platforms, building followers, building communities, and these changes remind us once again that these are not our followers, these are Facebook’s users.”

