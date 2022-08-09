4U Promotions Sues Trump International Beach Resort in Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – 4U Promotions (4UP) filed a lawsuit in an Ohio court alleging Penny Greene (4UP Sales & Marketing Director) began working with the Trump Resort Sales Director, Maria Espina in February 2021 to reserve rooms and performance space for the Decades of Rock & Roll Cruise Reunion to be held at the resort from October 6 – 10, and an agreement was reached.

“In reliance on the agreed upon terms … Ms. Greene continued to market the event, and ceased any further efforts to find hotel performance space apart from the space agreed to by the Trump Resort,” notes the lawsuit.

The filing also states that Espina notified Greene that she would prepare and send the agreement “within the next few days”. However, the parties did not communicate between 19 April and 25 July, at which point Greene notified Espina the document had still not arrived. However, Espina replied that she thought Greene “had found another venue”, and said the resort would not be honouring the booking.

As a result, 4UP, which has promoted multi-day music events since 2011, is now suing the resort’s operating company – 18001 Holdings for fraud and breach of contract.

“Neither 4UP nor Ms. Greene had ever suggested to either the Trump Resort or Ms. Espina that 4UP had found another venue for the event,” says the filing.

The promoter claims the venue made the assertion it would host the event “knowing it was false” or with “utter disregard and recklessness for the truth” that “one may infer that the representation was knowingly false”.

“4UP began advertising and taking deposits for the rooms at the Trump Resort,” it notes, adding it has suffered “considerable damages due to the breach”.

According to the Decades of Rock & Roll website, the event will now take place at the Marriott Pompano Beach Resort and Spa from October 6 – 10 and will feature Hadden Sayers, Phil Dirt and the Dozers, McGuffey Lane, and Steve Probst.