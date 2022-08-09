Grammy Award-Winning Country Singer Pam Tillis Signs With Reliant Talent

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Reliant Talent announced today (August 9) the addition of Grammy award-winning country artist Pam Tillis to their roster. The Grand Ole Opry member and former Country Music Association (CMA) Female Vocalist of the Year is the latest addition to Reliant’s roster.

Reliant Talent’s Steve Lassiter comments, “We are so excited to add such a high standard of country music royalty to the Reliant Talent family. I’ve known Pam for many years and have had the honor of working with her in the past. My team and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this next phase of her already amazing career.”

Tillis has racked up nearly 20 Top 10 and six No. 1 singles throughout her career. She has also won three CMA awards, multiple Grammy nominations, and two collaboration Grammy Awards. She’s been touring consistently for more than 30 years with fan favorites such as “Let That Pony Run,” “The River and the Highway,” and “Spilled Perfume.” She has sold more than four million albums, and her latest album, Looking For a Feeling, is critically acclaimed.

Reliant Talent’s roster includes Travis Tritt, Kenny Loggins, Rodney Carrington, Phil Vassar, Yacht Rock Revue, Take 6, Average White Band, Lit, Everclear, Saliva, Sister Hazel, and many others.