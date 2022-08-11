Rage Against the Machine Cancels European Tour Due to “Medical Guidance”

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine (RATM) have canceled the European leg of their reunion tour but will go ahead with their three-night run at Madison Square Garden starting tonight (August 11). They wrote on social media that leadman Zack de la Rocha had been instructed not to proceed with the intensive European run on his doctor’s advice. Canceled dates include headlining shows at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Although they did not specify the ailment, de la Rocha sustained a leg injury during a July 11 performance in Chicago. He concluded the set while seated on a monitor. The show ended with de la Rocha’s bandmates embracing him before crew members carried him off stage. El-P, who is supporting the reunion tour with Killer Mike in Run the Jewels, tweeted this morning that de la Rocha “trooped through what for most people would be an immediate tour ending injury like a true warrior, and I know him, and the rage crew truly wanted to keep going as we certainly did.”

The tour has faced multiple delays since the band first announced dates in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the tour from 2020 into 2021, then once more into 2022. This year, the start of the tour was pushed back again from March to July.