Global Citizen Festival Announces Lineups for New York and Accra, Ghana

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced today (August 11) the lineups for the Global Citizen Festival, taking place in New York City’s Central Park, on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to the extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s most prominent artists, demanding world leaders take action.

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly 100 million more people into extreme poverty and is reversing recent trends of shrinking inequality. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t helped the situation further, with as many as 323 million people now facing acute hunger.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the summit in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis.

With two stages – New York City and Accra, Ghana, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, and TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

Performers on the Central Park stage will include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía, with more to be announced. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Marking the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence, Accra’s Black Star Square will see live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS, with more to be announced.

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war, and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.” – Hugh Evans, Co-Founder, and CEO, Global Citizen.