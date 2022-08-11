Warner Records Hires Disney’s Dalia Ganz as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dalia Ganz has joined Warner Records as Senior Vice President (SVP) of digital marketing.

Ganz will work closely with the company’s streaming partners on campaigns for the label’s artist roster. She reports to Warner Records co-chairman and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tom Corson and will be based in Los Angeles.

Ganz spent 17 years with The Walt Disney Company, where she served as Vice President (VP) of social media, digital marketing, and synergy for the TV channel Freeform.

“Dalia is a widely respected expert and bold innovator in the digital space who knows how to adapt in a constantly changing landscape and isn’t afraid to break the mold to try something new,” said Corson. “She’ll inject a fresh perspective into our marketing strategy and help us deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and resonate with fans.”

During her time with Freeform, Ganz oversaw all social media initiatives for the network and all partnership marketing with internal and external companies.

Ganz led the award-winning Pretty Little Liars social media campaign. She also created campaigns for series and network events, including Shadowhunters, The Bold Type, Grown-ish, and Cruel Summer.