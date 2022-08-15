Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Unauthorized Hamilton Production With Homophonic Sermon

MCALLEN, TX (CelebrityAccess) – The Door Church, based out of Texas, staged a version of the hit musical Hamilton where the lyrics were altered, and a sermon at the show’s end equated homosexuality with addiction and illness.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work. And always grateful to the Dramatists Guild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth.”

Examples of lyrics included “Jesus gives me the strength to pull through when I needed him most he was right on time” and “What is a legacy? It’s knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to dies for me.”

The show received significant criticism, with columnist Howard Sherman saying: “This church cannot be allowed to deploy Hamilton as a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton, of musical, of theatre, and they cannot be allowed to take artists’ work for their ends.”

The sermon at the end of the production said: “Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality, maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins.” The production was also broadcast to online viewers.

Representatives for the Broadway production said: “Hamilton did not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.

“Hamilton informed the Church; after receiving a response to the cease and desist letter, that they could proceed with the August 6 performance on the conditions that (a) it was not live-streamed or recorded; (b) no photos or videos of the performance be posted; (c) they do not mount any further productions; (d) this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and (e) we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.

“We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.”