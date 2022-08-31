Arcade Fire Pulled from Canadian Radio Stations Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations for Frontman Win Butler

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Arcade Fire’s music will not play on some Canadian radio stations after frontman Win Butler, 42, was accused of sexual misconduct by four people.

On Tuesday (August 30), it was reported that at least three stations have decided not to play the rock band’s music amid allegations of “inappropriate” actions by Butler.

After he was accused of the sexual misconduct, Butler replied to the allegations in a lengthy statement of his own, claiming he was “very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior” but maintaining that “these relationships were all consensual.”

Since then, a representative for the CBC Music FM radio station has told Ottawa City News that the station is pausing playing Arcade Fire’s music “until we learn more about the situation”.

Toronto’s Indie 88, confirmed that they had made “a quick decision over the weekend to pull the band’s music” but that they have “not yet had an internal conversation about the permanence of this decision.”

Following the allegations, Arcade Fire kicked off the European leg of their world tour as planned with a show in Dublin on Tuesday (August 30).

Feist opened for the show, but has committed to donating all proceeds earned from any merchandise sales to the local chapter of Women’s Aid for domestic violence.

Feist’s merch stall was adorned with a flyer that read: “All proceeds from Feist merchandise will be donated to Women’s Aid Dublin”. The Canadian singer/songwriter is yet to publicly acknowledge the accusations leveled against Butler. However, she has been absent from social media altogether since early May.

Arcade Fire’s ‘WE’ tour continues tonight (August 31) with a second show in Dublin.