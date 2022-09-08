Rapper Mystikal Charged With 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Faces Life In Prison If Convicted

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper who scored a string of hits in the early 2000s, is facing a potential life in prison after he was indicted on charges of first degree sexual assault.

According to The Advocate, Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is facing the charges following an alleged attack at his home in Prairieville and faces a possible mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Tyler, 51, was accused of imprisoning, strangling, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman during a financial dispute. He also faces charges of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Advocate reported.

He is currently locked up in Ascension Parish Prison awaiting trial without bail.

His former attorney, Joel Pearce, disputed the allegations against Taylor to The Advocate, noting that the “[indictment] means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

Tyler pleaded guilty in 2003 after he was accused of sexually assaulting his hairstylist and was sentenced to six year in prison. He was charged with sexual assault a second time in 2017 but the charges were ultimately dismissed in 2020.