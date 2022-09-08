Angélique Kidjo, Billy Porter And Uncle Waffles Join The Global Citizen Performer Lineup For 2022

NEW YORK and ACCRA (CelebrityAccess) — International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced a round of additions to the lineup for the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival which takes place in New York City’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, the capital city of Ghana on September 24th.

Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter will join the artist lineup for the New York edition of the Global Citizen Festival with Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Jay Shetty, Katie Couric, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones also joining as presenters.

Uncle Waffles will join the lineup of performers in Accra’s Black Star Square, with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba joining as presenters.

The new lineup additions join the panoply of previously announced performers including Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía in New York City Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS in Accra.

Additionally, activists including recipients of the 2022 Global Citizen Prize will also be on hand to take the stage. Anuscheh Amir-Khalili, Barbie Izquierdo, Brianna Fruean, Mitzy Cortés, Payzee Mahmod, and the 2022 Cisco Youth Leadership Award winner Nidhi Pant will address Central Park’s Great Lawn and Khanyisile Motsa and ‘Yemi Adamolekun will participate in Accra’s Black Star Square, underscoring Global Citizen’s mission to support global activisim.

“The impact the Global Citizen movement has had on the most pressing issues facing humanity over the last 10 years would not be possible without the ongoing support of the world’s biggest artists and entertainers,” said Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment & Artist Relations, Global Citizen. “Seeing artists including Usher, Metallica, Danai Gurira, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billy Porter and Rachel Brosnahan returning to the Global Citizen stage and continuing to use their platforms and energy to drive impact for the mission to end extreme poverty is truly inspiring. We are grateful to all of the artists, hosts and presenters joining us on September 24th in Accra and New York City and look forward to inspiring action and long lasting impact across the globe.”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast and stream worldwide on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app. Global Citizen Festival will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, FX and Veeps in the United States, Albavision in Latin America, Canal+ in Africa, Bis in Brazil, Nine Network (9Now) in Australia, TimesLive in Africa and more. ABC News Live’s broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT.

Additional details on how to watch the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.