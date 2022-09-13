NITO Announces Elects Its New Board Of Directors

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) has announced the results of its first-ever open Board Of Directors elections.

Newly elected board members include Fielding Logan (Q Prime) and Jon Grau (This Is Management), who will occupy NITO’s new Manager board seats.

Tom Chauncey (Partisan Arts), Eric Dimenstein (Ground Control Touring), Wayne Forte (Entourage Talent Associates), Bruce Houghton (Skyline Artists Agency), Mark Lourie (Madison House), Brad Madison (Mongrel Music), and Jack Randall (Kurland Agency) were re-elected to fill eight open At Large seats.

The newly elected and re-elected board members will join the current board, which includes Paul Lohr (New Frontier Touring), Frank Riley (High Road Touring), Stormy Shepherd (Leave Home Booking), Steve Schenck (TKO), Ami Spishock (Fort William Management), Scott Sokol (Pinnacle), and Michel Vega (Magnus Media) to form a 17-member board of directors.

All of the newly elected board members will serve two-year terms, while the existing board will be up for re-election in 2023, NITO said.

“All of us at NITO are pleased to welcome the two additional managers to our Board of Directors, Jon Grau and Fielding Logan,” said NITO President Frank Riley of High Road Touring. “Fielding brings a wealth of perspective from a long career working with major artists at a well-established management company. Jon brings his own experience, too, developing new artists and all of the issues associated with it.

“While our initial Board of Directors was comprised of independent agents,” Riley continued, “over the past two years, we have moved to diversify and more fully include the breadth of the independent live music community. We look forward to working on relevant and impactful issues on behalf of all touring artists.”

Formed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, NITO, alongside of the National Independent Venue Association, played a key role in the passage of the Shuttered Venue Operating Grant program, which threw a crucial $2 billion lifeline to independent venues, promoters, agents, and managers.

As the immediacy of the pandemic wanes, NITO continues to advocate for members and the artists they represent, along with information sharing, a mentorship program, and member benefits.