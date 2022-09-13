Reach Music Acquires A Stake In Chuck D’s Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Reach Music Publishing has acquired a 50% ownership interest in the copyrights along with 100% of the writer’s share of hip-hop legend and founding member of Public Enemy, Chuck D.

The deal, which includes global administration rights, covers more than 300 songs co-written by Chuck D, including “Fight The Power,” “Bring The Noise,” “Welcome To The Terrordome,” and “Shut ‘Em Down,” among others.

The deal expands on Chuck D’s longstanding music publishing and rights administration deal with Reach Music and the company will continue to administer the songs worldwide.

“I’m so grateful to Chuck for our business together as his music publisher throughout these many decades. There’s no one more consequential in the world of hip-hop than Chjuck D, and he has written iconic and impactful songs that will forever be a part of music history. The team at Reach will continue working hard to protect these works while also introducing them to new generations to come,” said Reach founder and President Michael Closter.

“Mike Closter and everyone at Reach have been handling my song catalog for well over 20 years, and doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry. REACH has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.”

Chuck D, AKA Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, was represented by attorneys Doug Mark and Jared Tankel of Mark Music & Media Law P.D., as well as artist manager Lorrie Boula of Soul Kitchen and Scott Adair of London & Company, LLP. Reach Music was represented b attorney Jeff Sacharow of the Sacharow Firm P.C.