Patreon Lays Off 17% Of Workforce, Closes Offices

(Hypebot) — Patreon has laid off 80 workers, or 17% of its global workforce. CEO Jack Conte had recently called layoffs “a last resort” response to current market conditions.

Interest in Patreon, both from artists and fans, exploded during the pandemic, but now that surge in interest is fading.

“We built an operating plan to support this outsized growth,” wrote Conte in a letter to staff, “but as the world began recovering from the pandemic and enduring a broader economic slowdown, that plan is no longer the right path forward for Patreon. I take full responsibility for choosing that original path forward, and for the changes today, which will be very difficult for our team.”

Patreon will also close its offices in Berlin and Dublin.

Conte also posted on Instagram.