When We Were Hungry Festival Set to Take Place October 20 – 21 Has Been Canceled

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – On Thursday (September 22), it was announced The When We Were Hungry Fest (WWWH) 2022 has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The event was initially scheduled to occur on October 20 and 21 in Las Vegas at Rockstar Bar – Concert On The Green.

The inaugural lineup was supposed to feature Black Flag, Unwritten Law, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and more.

An official statement from the festival’s founders is as follows:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, When We Were Hungry Fest 2022 can no longer take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we understand your frustrations, as we, too, are heartbroken that it has come to this. Our team has consistently been working around the clock, trying our hardest to make things work, but sadly, it was beyond our control.

We would like to thank those who have supported us, as well as all artists who were set to play. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to support the bands who were scheduled to play WWWH, and please support smaller festivals and tours. The music industry is struggling right now. Your support is beyond appreciated.”

Refunds for the event are available at the point of purchase and will be processed immediately. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact info@wwwhfest.com with the subject “Ticket Refund,” notating the name on the transaction and order number.