Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Has a New Name

CARDIFF (CelebrityAccess) – The Cardiff Motorpoint Arena has been renamed following the ending of a 10-year sponsorship deal.

The 7,500-capacity music and event indoor arena in the center of Cardiff, operated by Live Nation (LN), has reverted to its original name of the Cardiff International Arena, which opened in 1993.

With its development partner Oak View Group (OVG) and construction firm Robertson, LN is delivering a new 15,000-capacity indoor arena for Cardiff Council at Atlantic Wharf in Cardiff Bay – which will form part of a broader mixed-use development.

While no official decision has been made, it is anticipated that the new Cardiff International Arena will cease operations when the new venue, which will have 15,000 eventgoers, opens in 2025.

LN’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Graham Walters said: “We are extremely proud of our relationship with Motorpoint and all that we have accomplished together over the last decade. I would like to thank Motorpoint for creating something really special with us in Cardiff.

“We were due to complete our partnership in 2021; however, due to COVID-19, this was extended by 12 months. Before 2011, we were Cardiff International Arena for many years, a long-standing name that is synonymous for being a pivotal center for live entertainment in the city, attracting internationally renowned events.”

Chief Executive of car retailer Motorpoint, Mark Carpenter, said: “It’s been an honor to sponsor the Motorpoint Cardiff Arena for over a decade. We are pleased to have been part of the arena’s history as a center of entertainment and to have served the many people who have visited and enjoyed the arena.”