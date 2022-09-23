Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Album and Begins 10-Night Headlining Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Today (September 23), two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award-winning multiplatinum songwriter, producer, and author Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, and one of the year’s most anticipated country albums, Subject to Change.

The album marks her first full-length LP since 2020 when she released the gold-selling kelsea and its acclaimed stripped-down companion ballerini.

Ballerini is credited as a songwriter for all 15 songs and solo wrote track 14, “Marilyn.” The album also features the epic collaboration “You’re Drunk Go Home” with fellow superstars Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.

Kelsea collaborated with co-producers Julian Bunetta [Harry Styles] and Shane McAnally [Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney] as well as Alysa Vanderheym [Lady A] and Jesse Frasure [Kane Brown] on select tracks. The lead single off the album, “Heartfirst,” is currently in the Top 25 at Country Radio and the single has nearly 80M streams since its release.

Ballerini celebrated the album’s arrival with a performance on Good Morning America. Additionally, she’s set to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden on September 27 and is set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 30.

Ballerini kicks off her ‘Heartfirst Tour’ Saturday (September 24), at Radio City Music Hall in NYC with special guest Georgia Webster. As part of this 10-night only run, she’ll grace the stage of the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6 and visit major markets coast-to-coast.

TRACKLISTING:

1. “Subject To Change”

2. “The Little Things”

3. “I Can’t Help Myself”

4. “If You Go Down” (I’m Goin Down Too)

5. “Love is a Cowboy”

6. “Muscle Memory”

7. “I Guess They Call It Fallin’”

8. “Weather”

9. “Universe”

10. “Walk in the Park”

11. “Heartfirst”

12. “You’re Drunk, Go Home” (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce)

13. “Doin’ My Best”

14. “Marilyn”

15. “What I Have”

TOUR DATES:

09/24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

09/25 Boston, MA Roadrunner

09/28 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/01 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

10/03 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

10/06 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/09 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

10/11 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

10/13 Philadelphia, PA The Met

10/14 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino