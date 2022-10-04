Penguin Random House and Live Nation Announce Bono ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (October 3), Live Nation (LN) and Penguin Random House announced a 14-city book tour in support of SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the forthcoming memoir by Bono – artist, activist, and U2 lead singer.

The book tour, titled Stories of Surrender and produced by LN, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to life — live and in person— to 14 cities across North America and Europe.

Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, the book tour will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, and Bono’s hometown of Dublin, before wrapping on Monday, November 28 in Madrid.

Ticket sales start Friday, October 7, and will be available via Ticketmaster HERE. Each ticket comes with a copy of the memoir, and a two-ticket limit will be per person.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono. “In these shows, I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus, I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

On November 1, Bono will release his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.

The subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, refers to the book’s 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Also included are 40 original drawings, which will be featured throughout the book. In his own voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to the unlikely journey to becoming one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with honesty, self-reflection, and humor, the respected singer/songwriter’s life becomes an open book as he brings the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him along for the ride.

BOOK TOUR DATES:

Wed Nov 02 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 04 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseum