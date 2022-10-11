Jenna Park Adler Named Co-Head Of Global Hip-Hop/R&B At CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the promotion of veteran talent agent Jenna Park Adler to the role of Co-Head of CAA’s global Hip-Hop/R&B touring group, working in concert with CAA’s existing head, Mark Cheatham.

Adler, who helped to expand CAA’s client list across pop, rock, punk, and hip-hop/R&B genres, currently represents a personal roster that includes Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Green Day, Chloe x Halle, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deftones, and Mark Ronson, among others.

Her accomplishments include her role in the rise to fame of her client Doja Cat and helping to develop Green Day’s successful Hella Mega Tour.

“Jenna’s an undeniable force in the business and an invaluable member of the CAA team, brilliantly delivering for artists across genres,” said CAA Co-Head of North American Music Darryl Eaton. “Mark and Jenna bring an incredible level of energy, experience and strategic vision to our industry-leading Hip-Hop/R&B group. Under their leadership, the future is very bright.”

“We’re able to support our artists in more ways than ever, thanks to the agency’s tremendous – and ever-growing – number of resources and relationships,” said Co-Heads Cheatham and Adler. “Hip-Hop and R&B continue to have huge influence on the music industry and broader culture, and we couldn’t be more excited to lead our super-talented team into the next evolution of the genre.”