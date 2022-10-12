Muddy Waters Estate Signs Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Estate of the legendary Chicago blues artist Muddy Waters has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing for the worldwide administration of his complete catalog of songs.

Muddy Waters, the stage name of McKinley Morganfield, is widely revered as one of the founders of the Chicago blues sound and was a pivotal figure in the early development of Rock & Roll, inspiring artists such as Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger, among others.

His catalog includes hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” “Country Blues,” “The Blues Had A Baby And They Called It Rock & Roll” and “Trouble No More.”

“Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful songwriters in modern music. His vibrant, expressive sound is embodied in music today and continues to inspire generations. We look forward to working with the Muddy Waters Estate to build upon its enduring songwriting legacy,” said Sony Music Publishing’s Chairman & CEO Jon Platt.

Throughout his career, Waters amassed a collection of accolades that includes six Grammy awards (along with eleven nominations), including the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

“On behalf of Muddy Waters’ family we take great comfort in knowing that this incredible catalog of music is going to be in the hands of Jon Platt and his team at Sony. My father’s legacy is a vital part of not only musical history but American history. Making sure future generations are aware of the way blues legends like Dad, Howling Wolf, BB King, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy and so many others have shaped other genres of music from Rock and Roll to Hip-Hop is so important. We don’t want these names to get lost in history and in the telling and retelling of their stories. I believe we have a partner in Sony who can help keep that flame alive and expand our reach, giving my father his rightful place in music history, a place we all believe he and so many others deserve. I am looking forward to the work ahead,” said Estate representative Mercy Morganfield.