Morris Day Signs With Universal Attractions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — American songwriter, actor, and musician Morris Day has signed with Universal Attractions Agency as he gears up for his final tour with his band The Time with dates to be announced in 2023.

Day will be repped by UAA’s Jon Moskowitz and Jeff Epstein as he plans for his “Last Call” tour in support of his fifth and final album of the same name, which is due on November 11th.

The album will feature guest performances from the likes of Big Daddy Kane on lead single “Grown Man”; Snoop Dogg on album’s second single, “Use to Be the Playa”; Flo Rida, Trinidad James, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons’, and more.

“We are honored that Morris Day has chosen our team to deliver the tour he deserves. Morris is a legend. 2023’s Last Call tour is sure to be a beautiful farewell and lasting tribute to a man who delivered classic hits to generations of fans. I am excited to see Morris go out on top and as both a fan and friend,” said Universal Attractions co-owner Jeff Epstein.

“I am honored and excited to be working with Morris and his team and for UAA to be a long for the ride on the ‘last Call'” says Northeast agent, Jon Moskowitz.