The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: ‘Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story’ Author Joe Coscarelli

“New York Times” reporter Joe Coscarelli’s “Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story” is the definitive book on today’s rap scene. Whether you’re a fan of rap or not, you need to read “Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story” to understand the culture, not only where the rappers come from, but how they make their impact and cash. This is the story of what is happening now!

