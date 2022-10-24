Report: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – NBA YoungBoy has reportedly signed a new deal with Motown. The rapper wrapped up his previous contract with Atlantic Records in August after releasing four studio albums and several No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts. His latest album release, Ma’ I Got a Family (Gangsta Grillz), featuring appearances by Nicki Minaj and Yeat, came out on Friday (October 21) and was his last for Atlantic.

Billboard reports that YoungBoy will release music on the Motown label (owned by Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2023.

In September 2021, the rapper inked a deal with Motown on his Never Broke Again Collective. Since then, two collaborations have been released – Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1 (2021) and Green Flag Activity (2022). The Never Broke Collaborative has another project, Nightmare on 38th Street, which drops on October 28.