Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Business News Industry News Label News New Releases
Report: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown

Report: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
0 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – NBA YoungBoy has reportedly signed a new deal with Motown. The rapper wrapped up his previous contract with Atlantic Records in August after releasing four studio albums and several No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts. His latest album release, Ma’ I Got a Family (Gangsta Grillz), featuring appearances by Nicki Minaj and Yeat, came out on Friday (October 21) and was his last for Atlantic.

Billboard reports that YoungBoy will release music on the Motown label (owned by Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2023.

In September 2021, the rapper inked a deal with Motown on his Never Broke Again Collective. Since then, two collaborations have been released – Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1 (2021) and Green Flag Activity (2022). The Never Broke Collaborative has another project, Nightmare on 38th Street, which drops on October 28.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now