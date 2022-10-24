George Strait And Chris Stapleton Team Up For Stadium Shows In 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran country music artist George Strait announced plans for a series of double headlining stadium shows with Chris Stapleton in 2023.

The limited run of dates starts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 6th and concludes on August 5th at Ramond James Stadium in Tampa.

The shows will also feature country vocal group Little Big Town, who are scheduled to provide support on all six dates.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” adds Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Strait, who is one of the best-selling country artists of all time, with more than 60 number one hits, officially retired from touring in 2012 at the end of his ‘Cowboy Rides Away’ tour but he has continued to play a limited selection of one-off dates such as these stadium shows and charity events such as the Vaqueros Del Mar invitational golf tournament and concert, which raises money for wounded veterans.

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2023 Stadium Shows:

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium