Mariah Carey Announces Two ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Shows for Toronto and NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – It’s that time of year again, and what is Christmas without Mariah Carey singing in the background? The global superstar announced today (October 24) two shows titled Merry Christmas to All! to be held December 11 at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) and December 13 at Madison Square Garden (NYC).

Carey’s iconic song (can you hear the jingling bells and whistle tones?), “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is RIAA diamond certified. It holds the record for being the only RIAA diamond-certified holiday song in recorded music history.

The iconic song’s 25th anniversary in 2019 saw it go straight to No. 1 on the Billboard chart and earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs special.

The song is in the Guinness World Record book not once, not twice, but thrice in the following categories: The highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and the most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

The newly announced shows will be the only live dates from Carey this holiday season, as reported by Live Nation – who are producing both Christmas shows. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 28) via LiveNation.com.

Fans who purchase tickets can also buy an exclusive t-shirt and Carey’s illustrated holiday fairytale, The Christmas Princess, which is scheduled to be released on November 1.