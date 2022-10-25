Live Nation Women Fund Invests In Gritty In Pink’s INPINK Marketplace

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Women Fund, an early-stage investment fund aimed at supporting female-founded live music companies, announced an investment into Gritty In Pink, the company behind the INPINK Marketplace: a digital platform connecting female concert creators and music professionals with the industry at large.

The deal provides capital to support Gritty In Pink’s upcoming $1M pre-seed round and demonstrates Live Nation’s advocacy for the company and its founder, Shira Yevin.

“We are thrilled to support Gritty In Pink through the Live Nation Women Fund with an investment to advance gender equity through their new INPINK platform,” said Ali Harnell President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “The Live Nation Women Fund is intended to support female entrepreneurs like Shira and her business that is full of passion, purpose, and tenacity and work together to create access and opportunity for women in live music.”

“It’s been the ride of my dreams so far, watching Gritty grow from a little event series in January 2020 to a livestream show, online network, launching a marketplace, teaming up with legendary names like Melissa Etheridge, Joan Jett, and now Live Nation. And to think, we’re just getting started. The future of music is female.” stated Gritty In Pink Founder/CEO Shira Yevin.

Designed to service women in the live music business, the INPINK Marketplace connects female and non-binary freelancers in all aspects of the music industry with prospective employers through a searchable interface. Along with the Live Nation Women Fund, INPINK is also backed by Strategic Advisor Melissa Etheridge.

“My partnership with Gritty In Pink has been so special to me, and I am so excited to share the news that Live Nation has now joined us. It’s been amazing to see the INPINK marketplace grow and provide much-needed opportunities for female creators. Adding Live Nation to the mix will only broaden the marketplace. Let’s get Gritty!” added Melissa Etheridge.

As part of the deal, Gritty In Pink is partnering with Live Nation Women for a residency at The Echo LA for their All GRL Jam series, which features 50+ female/non-binary musicians performing themed cover songs. The next All GRL Jam: Holiday Special is Thursday, December 8, and entry is free with login to INPINK.