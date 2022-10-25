Robbie Williams To Perform Two Black Tie Only Shows At Royal Albert Hall

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British pop icon Robbie Williams is lined up for a pair of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November, with video of the concerts captured for the upcoming Robbie Willaims biopic, “Better Man.”

The concerts, which are scheduled for November 6 & 7, will feature Williams performing a selection of some of his fan favorite hits along with classics from the world of swing music.

In a nod to the swing era, the dress code for the two shows will be strictly ‘black tie’, promoter Live Nation said.

“Better Man” which is currently in production, is written, produced and directed by Michael Gracey, and will detail William’s life and rise to fame with the pop group Take That before he launched his own successful solo career.

Filming for the documentary began in Australia and shifted to the UK to re-recreate Williams’ historic 2001 performance Live At The Albert’ at Royal Albert Hall.