Rob Prinz Launches MLB Booking

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After stepping away from ICM Partners last year, veteran talent executive Rob Prinz has launched his own agency, MLB Booking.

Based in Los Angeles, the agency’s roster includes Jerry Seinfeld, John Hiatt and Sinead O’Connor.

Prinz, who most recently served as Head of Worldwide Concerts at ICM Partners, where he represented longtime clients such as Celine Dion, including representing her during the dealmaking for her vaunted Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

He also did stints at Creative Artists Agency, William Morris, and UTA, where he helped to found the agency’s music department with agent Nikki Wheeler in 2001.

He began his career at Dennis Arfa’s Artist Group International.