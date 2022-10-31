Concord Reveals A New Logo And Showcases It’s New Nashville HQ

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label group Concord revealed a new corporate logo as well as the launch of the company’s new global headquarters in Nashville.

“Concord has grown significantly in the last seven years, necessitating new offices in LA, NYC, Berlin and Nashville. Marrying not only copyrights, plays, musicals, recordings and other narrative content, but more importantly merging the cultures of the many companies is what makes us the Concord of today,” said Concord President, Bob Valentine. “It is time for us to recognize that we now have an integrated, singular and unique culture that requires a fresh visual representation, giving our teams around the world a renewed sense of purpose. We are still the Concord that does what it says, seeks out exciting challenges and that exists to elevate every creative voice that it can, we just have a new and wonderfully bold face.”

“This is about more than just a new logo,” added Scott Pascucci, Concord CEO. “After years of growth and acquisitions and internal refining, Concord is making a renewed commitment to its recently established mission statement: Champion Artists; Elevate Voices; Impact Culture. This is at the core of who we are and what we do every day.”

Concord’s new global headquarters in Nashville were originally built in 2020 and 2021 and opened earlier this year. Located in Nashville’s Mill Hill neighborhood, the expanded office now occupies 8,300 sq. ft. on the second floor of Peabody Plaza and is almost triple the size of Concord’s former Nashville digs at 1201 Demonbreun St.