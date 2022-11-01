K-Pop Singer Lee Ji Han Among The Victims In Itaewon Crowd Surge Tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Korean pop singer and actor Lee Ji Han was among the 156 people killed during a tragic crowd surge incident during Halloween revelry in South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday.

Lee’s management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death to South Korean media outlet Soompi on Sunday, stating that they were “heartbroken” and calling Lee Ji Han a “precious family member.”

Lee, who was 24, first made a name for himself in 2017 while competing on the televised music competition Produce 101 to join a boy group.

He made his acting debut two years later when he appeared on the dramatic web series The Butterfly Dream.

He was one of at least 155 killed during a deadly crowd surge that occurred in the narrow streets of Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday night. According to media reports, more than 100,000 revelers were in Itaewon, a region of the city known, not only for its numerous nightclubs and bars but also for its narrow streets and alleys with few escape routes.

Emergency officials said at least 81 calls were made by people experiencing compressive suffocation and videos of the incident circulating on social media showed crowds so tightly compressed that first responders were unable to pull victims from the press, delaying the delivery of critical first aid.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that at least 101 females and 55 males died in the tragedy. While most of the victims were in their 20s, 4 teenagers were included among the fatalities.

An additional 152 people were injured in the incident, including 30 in serious condition, according to local media reports.