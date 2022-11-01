Yusuf/Cat Stevens Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary musician and author Yusuf, formerly known as Cat Stevens, has signed with talent agency WME for representation in all areas of his career.

With a career that spans more than six decades, Yusuf is a member of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and is the recipient of an Ivor Novello Award and a two-time recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award.

He is known for hits such as “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” to “Father And Son,” “Wild World,” “Peace Train,” “If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out,” “Morning Has Broken,” and “Moon Shadow,” which inspired a successful musical of the same name.

Yusuf is currently working on an autobiography, as well as a new album with plans for an international tour with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

He also maintains his Peace Train” initiative which seeks to raise money to provide needy people around the world with food, medical aid and education, regardless of religion or ethnicity.