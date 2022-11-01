Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Announced As Headliners For C3’s ‘Two Step Inn’ Debut

GEORGETOWN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s festival producer, C3 Presents, announced that Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers will be the headliners for the inaugural edition of the Two Step Inn music festival.

Set for April 15-16 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX, the festival will feature two days of music across three stages with a country heavy lineup that includes the likes of Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery, Shenandoah, and Paul Cauthen.

The fest will also include cross genre artists such as Diplo and T-Pain, who are lined up to perform special country-inspired sets.

The festival includes ‘premium’ ticket options such as Saddle Up, which offers access to a close-in viewing area of the main stage with first-come, first-served seating available, access to the Saddle Up Lounge, an exclusive full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms and much more.

The festival is produced by C3 Presents, the company behind the successful festival brands such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more.