ASM Global Revives The Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme For ILMC 35

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2022, ASM Global is once again partnering with the International Live Music Conference to support organization’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, offering full delegate slots to up-and-coming young professionals in the music industry.

The scheme is intended to help young executives attend their first ILMC, providing them with the opportunity for career development and networking at the invite-only event.

The scheme will see each bursary place holder paired with an established industry mentor, providing them with an opportunity to share knowledge and ideas, as well as develop contacts within the industry.

To apply for the bursary scheme, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

Be a young executive already working in the live music business (suggested age of 30 and under).

Have not previously attended an ILMC.

Be available to attend a networking breakfast at 9am on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

Places in the bursary scheme will be allocated in three rounds, with applications for the first round of 10 now open until November 17th.

Now in its 35th year, ILMC will take place from February 28 to March 3 at London’s newly refurbed Royal Lancaster Hotel. The conference will include panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities, as well as the industry-focused Arthur Awards, which will be presented during a gala dinner on March 2nd.