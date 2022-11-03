Thomas Rhett Announces The Hometown 23 Tour For 202

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Thomas Rhett revealed plans for his Home Team 23 tour, which will hit 40 cities across North American next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off its run of U.S. dates at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 4th, with dates scheduled throughout the Summer of 2023 and concluding at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 29th.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Cole Swindell and Nate Smith have both been announced as support for the tour.

In announcing the tour, Rhett released a comedic mockumentary sharing the details.

HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates Include:

5/4/2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

6/9/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/13/2023 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

7/27/2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/29/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8/5/2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/17/2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

8/18/2023 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/14/2023 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

9/21/2023 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

9/28/2023 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena