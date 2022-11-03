Our hosts sit down and discuss various topics on this episode of The Cheat Code, “Finding An Investor”.

Wendy Day shares her thoughts on how you can get an investor to buy into your vision. Rari asks the question of the day, and Kingpin gives his 2 cents on the days topics.

SPOTIFY: The Cheat Code Podcast – Finding An Investor

YOUTUBE: The Cheat Code Podcast – Finding An Investor

