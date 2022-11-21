Bob Iger Reclaims The Title Of CEO At Disney

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Walt Disney Company announced that Robert A. Iger has once again been named Chief Executive Officer at the entertainment giant, effective immediately.

According to Disney, Iger has agreed to a two-year term as CEO with a mandate from the board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

Iger is no stranger to Disney and spent 15 years as chairman, starting in 2005. He stepped back from his leadership role at the company in 2020 but remained chairman of the board for two years following his successor, Bob Chapek’s appointment that year. He exited his role as chairman at the end of 2021.

“Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide–all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership,” she said.’

The position of Disney’s chairman remains unchanged following Iger’s appointment and Susan Arnold will continue in that role, the company said.

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO,” Mr. Iger said. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”