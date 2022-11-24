Tour News: Pam Tillis, Trevor Noah, Wizkid, Ari Lennox, MANÁ, and More

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – Happy Thanksgiving from the CelebrityAccess team!! In celebration of the holiday season – here is a list of the most recent tour announcements. Have a happy day, eat to your heart’s desire, and then take in a live show!

Pam Tillis – Country music icon Pam Tillis has teamed up with renowned Nashville pianist Kory Caudill for a round of holiday dates while embarking on solo holiday tours this season. The duo also collaborated on the upcoming single, “Christmas Time is Here.” See below for the list of dates.

Pam Tillis Tour Dates

NOV 26 The Cathedral Church of St. Paul Boston, MA with Kory Caudill

DEC 02 Island View Casino Resort Gulfport

DEC 09 The Tin Pan Richmond, VA *Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 10 The Newton Theatre Newton, NJ *Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 11 Rams Head on Stage Annapolis, MD *Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 14 Musikfest Café Bethlehem, PA *Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 15 The Millwald Wytheville, VA “Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 16 Wayne Theatre Waynesboro, VA “Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 17 The Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH “Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 18 The Queen Wilmington, DE “Belles & Bows Country Hits & Favorites

DEC 29 Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI

JAN 14, 2023, Edgewater E Center Laughlin, NV

Chicks With Hits with Terri Clark & Suzy Bogguss

JAN 20, 2023 The Marion Palace Theatre Marion, OH

JAN 21, 2023, Renfro Valley Barn Dance Mount Vernon, KY

JAN 22, 2023, The Country Music Cruise Ft. Lauderdale, FL

FFEB 2, 2023, Key Western Fest Key West, FL

MAR 23, 2023, McCallum Theatre Palm Desert, CA

MAR 25, 2023, Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino Santa Fe, NM

APR 15, 2023, Two Step Inn 2023 Georgetown, TX

APR 28, 2023 River City Casino St. Louis MO

APR 29, 2023, Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI

JUN 22, 2023, CV Music Festival Cadott, WI

PUP / Joyce Manor– Toronto punk band PUP (Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski) has announced a 15-date co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor . The tour announcement follows the release of their fourth studio album, The Unraveling of PupTheBand, earlier this year.

PUP / Joyce Manor Tour Dates

3/1/2023 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

3/2/2023 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

3/3/2023 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

3/4/2023 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

3/5/2023 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/7/2023 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

3/8/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

3/11/2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3/12/2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3/13/2023 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

3/15/2023 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

3/16/2023 – Seattle, WA- The Showbox

3/17/2023 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

3/18/2023 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

3/19/2023 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

The Backseat Lovers – The Backseat Lovers have announced 2023 North American tour dates. The group returns stateside after an extensive tour of Europe and the UK with a visit to Australia and New Zealand’s Laneway Festival.

The tour kicks off on April 18 in Vancouver and wraps up at the famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour:

2023

01/30 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival Auckland

02/03- Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

02/04 – Bowen Hills, Australia @ Laneway Festival Brisbane

02/05 – Lilyfield, Australia @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

02/10 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/11 – Footscray, Australia @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/12 – Fremantle, Australia @ Laneway Festival Fremantle

02/24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

02/26 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

02/28 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza Club

03/01 – Cologne, Germany @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

03/02 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

03/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

03/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03/06 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

03/08 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester

03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

03/10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

03/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

03/14 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/16 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

4/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

4/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

4/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/26 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/30 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage

5/15 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

5/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

5/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

5/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

5/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

5/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

5/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

5/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/1 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/3 – Toronto, ON @ History

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced they will be joining P!nk for select dates on her Summer Carnival Stadium tour.

In addition, the world premiere of Invincible – The Musical opened at The Wallis on November 22 and will run until December 18. Invincible – The Musical weaves Benatar and Giraldo’s legendary catalog and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona, where the newly elected Chancellor vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.

INVINCIBLE – THE MUSICAL at The Wallis

Tuesday, November 22 – Saturday, December 18, 2022

Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 pm ~ Saturday matinees, 2 pm ~ Sundays, 2 pm and 7 pm

With P!NK

07/31 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA

08/07 – Nationals Park, Washington, DC

08/10 – Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

08/12 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

08/14 – American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

10/05 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Boy George and Culture Club – Boy George & Culture Club announce their return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement. The Grammy Award-winning UK trio will take the stage with a 13-piece band on February 15, 18, and 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now to the public and start at $59.50.

February 15, 18, and 19 – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Ari Lennox – Platinum recording artist Ari Lennox has announced her age/sex/location tour for 2023. The tour announcement follows the release of her sophomore album of the same name.

The Live Nation-produced tour will hit 27 cities, including Las Vegas, Houston, and Atlanta, before wrapping up in her hometown at Howard Theatre in Washington, DC.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

AGE/SEX/LOCATION TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Jan 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Feb 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Tue Feb 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu Feb 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Feb 11 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

Tue Feb 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu Feb 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Fri Feb 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sun Feb 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Feb 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Wed Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Feb 24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sun Feb 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Feb 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Mar 4 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Mar 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Mar 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tue Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Mar 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Sat Mar 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 28 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Wizkid – After releasing his highly anticipated new album, More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid has announced his More Love, Less Ego Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on March 3 at the Toyota Center in Houston and wraps up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on April 7. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

MORE LOVE, LESS EGO TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Mar 04 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Mar 06 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Tue Mar 07 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Thu Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Mar 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Mar 12 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Mar 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Mar 18 – Montreal, QUE – Bell Centre

Sun Mar 19 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Fri Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Mar 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tue Mar 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

Sat Apr 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Trevor Noah – Comedian Trevor Noah is heading back on the road with the announcement of his 2023 Off the Record Tour – following a successful world tour in 2022. The tour kicks off with the US leg on January 20, 2023, at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, with stops in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more. International dates are to be announced in the coming months.

Noah’s original comedy special, I Wish You Would, premiered on Netflix on November 22. The special is already receiving positive reviews as Trevor shares revelations about learning to speak German, his love for curry, and modern communication.

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

TREVOR NOAH: OFF THE RECORD 2023 TOUR DATES:

January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Spiritbox – Heavy music’s hottest band on the rise Spiritbox have announced their first-ever US headlining tour with support from After The Burial and Intervals. The Eternal Blue Tour 2023, produced by Live Nation, will hit 22 cities across North America, beginning in Vancouver on April 10 and ending in Minneapolis on May 20.

VIP packages are now available from soundrink.com. Tickets are on sale now from Spiritbox.com.

MANÁ – Following their record-breaking Los Angeles arena residency and Latin America stadium run, MANÁ has announced the 2023 leg of their tour – México Lindo Y Querido, with 19 shows across the US. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off with two more dates at the Kia Forum on February 10 and 11 and continues with stops in Miami, New York, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Sacramento on September 23.

“Get ready; we’re coming with a brand-new production and all our hits. We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour. It’s a celebration of life.” – MANA

MANÁ – MÉXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Feb 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Mar 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Hermanos Gutiérrez – Zurich-based brother duo Hermanos Gutiérrez (Estevan and Alejandro) have announced more US tour dates for Spring 2023. The brothers are returning to the States following the release of their new album, El Bueno Y El Malo.

The shows occur in March and begin in Dallas, TX – ending in Boulder, CO. The band’s 2022 tour sold out and included an opening for Jason Isbell in Nashville.

2023 SPRING U.S. TOUR DATES:

3/18 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

3/19 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

3/21 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

3/22 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

3/25 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

3/29 Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

3/30 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Saliva – Grammy-nominated band Saliva just released a brand-new single, “High On Me,” and with it, a December tour with Awake At Last and Seventh Day Slumber .

Saliva will continue to release tracks and a full album in the Spring of 2023. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue-collar roots that their fans love.