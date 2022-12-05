DEAG Acquires Scottish Concert Company Regular Music

EDINBURGH, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — German entertainment company Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) continued to expand its footprint in the UK through the acquisition of a majority stake in Scottish event promoter Regular Music.

The deal, which was made through DEAG’s existing UK subsidiary, Kilimanjaro Group, will see Regular Music’s current CEO, Mark Mackie, continue to manage the company in the long term and remain a shareholder, DEAG said.

Based in Edinburgh, Regular Music is one of Scotland’s leading live events companies and has produced concerts and tours by the likes of REM, Oasis, Tom Waits, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bon Iver, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey and The Proclaimers.

Since 2014, Regular Music also produces the award-winning annual Summer Nights concert series in Glasgow in July & August, which has featured past performances from artists such as Brian Wilson, The National, Pixies, Patti Smith, Van Morrison and Texas, among others.

“Mark has established Regular Music as one of Scotland’s leading live event promoters over the past few years. We are excited about the opportunity to develop the business together in the future whilst creating synergies between all of our UK companies, including Belladrum. DEAG’s success is based on entrepreneurship and Mark will be a valued addition to our group of entrepreneurs. DEAG‘s presence in the UK and Ireland will be significantly strengthened through this new partnership and it fits extremely well with our strategy to further grow our business in our core markets,” said DEAG’s Mark Mackie.

“With DEAG, we have the right partner at our side to make our presence even more international. However, it’s clear that DEAG care deeply about local identity and autonomy and with Stuart Galbraith and his team at Kilimanjaro it has been proven to work I have personally known Stuart for more than 35 years, since we both started out in the business and am very much looking forward to working closely with him and the Kilimanjaro team,” added Regular Music CEO Mark Mackie.