Live Nation Brings Country And Americana To London’s Royal Albert Hall With The Highways Festival

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment and the Royal Albert announced plans for Highways, a new country and Americana-focused music festival set for London.

Slated for Monday, May 20, Highways will feature a lineup that includes confirmed acts such as Kip Moore, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson Jr., with more to be announced.

The festival will take over all of Royal Albert Hall, with the main stage in the venue’s primary auditorium, along with carefully curated showcases scheduled for adjoining rooms.

Along with music from the American South, the festival will also include a selection of authentic regional culinary specialties in what is billed as a first of its kind pairing for London.

“We’re delighted to be building a completely new Country and Americana event with our long-standing partners at Live Nation. Our 152-year-old auditorium will provide a backdrop unlike anywhere else for some brilliant acts, and we’re particularly pleased to be able to build on the long-running history of country music at the Hall in this way – as these genres continue to grow from strength to strength in the UK,” noted Matthew Todd, Head of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I am thrilled to bring to life this incredible festival alongside our partners at the Royal Albert Hall. It is every artist’s dream to play this legendary venue and delivering such an unforgettable occasion for the Country and Americana community has been a longstanding dream of mine,” added Live Nation’s Vice President Touring, Anna Sophie-Mertens.

Tickets for the show go on general sale from 10am on December 9th, 2022.