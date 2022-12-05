Riot City, Paladin, Immortal Guardian Among The Artists Announced For Hyperfest 2023

VANCOUVER, BC (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian melodic and power metal festival Hyperfest revealed the full lineup as the festival returns to Vancouver for its 4th year.

Set for The Fox Cabaret and Rickshaw Theatre from April 13-15, the festival features an international lineup that includes Riot City, Paladin, Immortal Guardian, and Celestial Wizard, along with local favorites Atavistia, and one-man instrumentalist Zack Brannon.

Previously announced artists include headliner ExMortus, Striker, Judicator, and Lords of the Trident, among others.

Odinfist, who was also previously announced, was forced to drop out of the festival.

“We’re excited to have our 2023 lineup complete. This fourth year of the fest is going to be another great gathering of metal’s best and upcoming power and prog-influenced bands. We look forward to seeing everyone making the trek to Vancouver this April,” said Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions.