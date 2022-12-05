Aerosmith Postpones Multiple Residency Dates After Steven Tyler Falls Ill

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Aerosmith have canceled a pair of their Las Vegas residency shows after the band’s frontman, Steven Tyler, recovers from an unspecified illness.

Aerosmith canceled both Friday’s performance and the show scheduled for Monday at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM set for Monday night, with Tyler stating that he needed more time to recover.

“On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest,” Tyler said in a statement posted to the band’s social media “There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

Aerosmith is set to return to the stage at Dolby Live for the final two performances of the band’s Deuces Are Wild residency on December 8th and 11th.

Aerosmith finally launched the residency in September after it was delayed by Steven Tyler entering rehab last May to seek treatment for prescription drug abuse after he relapsed following a surgical procedure.