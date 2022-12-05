Jack White Announces Surprise Show At Chicago’s Empty Bottle

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Jack White announced plans for an intimate surprise show at Chicago’s Empty Bottle.

Set for Wednesday, the last-minute show will precede White’s scheduled performance at the Aragon Ballroom on Thursday night.

Tickets for the Empty Bottle show will be sold online only and are limited to two passes a person. Additionally, the purchaser of the ticket must be present to gain access to the show.

The show will also ban phones, which must be checked at the door, according to a social media post from the Empty Bottle.

For fans who can’t get passes, White will be performing at the Aragon Ballroom on Thursday with support from UK indie rockers Wet Leg and the Los Angeles based quintet Starcrawler.