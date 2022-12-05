Ground Control Touring Partners With Noise For Now To Help Support Its Abortion Funds Benefit Series

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Ground Control Touring has partnered with Noise For Now, a non-profit focused on reproductive rights to raise awareness of its Abortion Funds Benefit Series.

The series, which will take place at multiple locations across the U.S. on January 28th, will feature music, raffles, special guests, DJs and more, to help raise funds, awareness, and support bodily autonomy.

Events will take place at The Lodge in Los Angeles; The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and in Chicago at Schubas.

The lineups for each event include:

Los Angeles at Lodge Room: Ah-Mer-Ah-Su / Automatic / Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor (DJ Set) / Charlie Hickey / Current Joys (Solo) / Dummy / Fashion Club / Hunx and His Punx / Maral / Mary Lattimore / Riki / Tatiana Hazel / Warm Drag / Visuals by Zack Rodell

Chicago at Schubas: Akenya / Bnny / Finom / Godly the Ruler / Grelley Duvall / Post Animal (DJ Set) / V.V. Lightbody

New York City at Bowery Ballroom: Anysia Kym / Beach Fossils (DJ Set) / Discovery Zone / Downtown Boys / Duendita / Hannah Jadagu / Horsegirl / Ian Sweet / Katy Kirby / Liz Cooper / Mary Jane Dunphe / Weeping Icon / Wet (Stripped Down) / Yumi Zouma (DJ).

100% of the proceeds raised at the events will go to support Noise For Now, who will allocate the funds raised to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region.