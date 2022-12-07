Metallica Warns Fans About Potential Cryptocurrency Scams Using The Band’s Name

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Thrash metal icons Metallica took the unusual step of warning fans to be wary of cryptocurrency scams after a fan in Kansas was allegedly tricked into sending $25,000 worth of bitcoin to a random account.

According to local news source KMAN News Radio, the 51-year-old fan in Manhattan, Kansas, was fooled into transferring the bitcoin to an unknown recipient through videos posted on a fake Metallica YouTube channel as part of a purported Metallica cryptocurrency promotion.

In the wake of the news, Metallica took to social media to issue a warning to fans to be aware of potential scams.

“In the wake of last week’s exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance. Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement.

“Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run. Please remember — all of our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true. We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us… please don’t let up!”