Tour News: Goo Goo Dolls, Travis Tritt, Queensryche, Papa Roach, Bush, Bob Weir, & More

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Goo Goo Dolls have announced a massive 2023 tour across America supporting their Chaos in Bloom album. The Big Night Out tour kicks off July 24 and runs through September.

In support of the tour will be the Maryland-bred band O.A.R. The tour announcement follows up 2022’s Chaos in Bloom Tour, which had Whitehall as support.

Goo Goo Dolls / O.A.R.

Jul 26, 2023 Mizner Park Amphitheater – Boca Raton, FL

Jul 27, 2023 St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

Jul 29, 2023 Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater – Albertville, AL

Jul 30, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

Aug 1, 2023 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC

Aug 2, 2023 White Oak Amphitheatre At Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Greensboro, NC

Aug 4, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Aug 5, 2023 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

Aug 6, 2023 Bethel Woods Center For The Arts – Bethel, NY

Aug 8, 2023 Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug 11, 2023 Borgata Events Center – Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 12, 2023 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Aug 13, 2023 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

Aug 15, 2023 Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Aug 16, 2023 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

Aug 18, 2023 PNC Pavilion At The Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Aug 19, 2023 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

Aug 20, 2023 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 22, 2023 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

Aug 23, 2023 TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

Aug 25, 2023 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Aug 26, 2023 Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 27, 2023 Starlight Theatre – Kansas City – Kansas City, MO

Aug 30, 2023 Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre – Englewood, CO

Aug 31, 2023 Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT

Sep 4, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

Sep 6, 2023 FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA

Sep 7, 2023 Yaamava Resort & Casino – Highland, CA

___________________________________________________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Travis Tritt has announced a return to the road in 2023 in support of his latest album Set in Stone.The 18-date tour kicked off March 30 in Troy, MI and continues into June. Supporting acts on the tour will be War Hippies and Tyler Reese Tritt.

Dec 8, 2022 The Lerner – Elkhart, IN

Dec 9, 2022 Virginia Theatre – Il – Champaign, IL

Dec 10, 2022 Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino and Hotel – Kansas City – Kansas City, MO

Mar 19, 2023 Xcite Center – Parx Casino and Racing – Bensalem, PA

Mar 30, 2023 Hobart Arena – Troy, OH

Mar 31, 2023 Belterra Casino Resort – Florence, IN

Apr 1, 2023 Luhrs Performing Arts Center – Shippensburg, PA

Apr 15, 2023 San Gabriel Park – TX – Georgetown, TX

Apr 27, 2023 Durham Performing Arts Center – Durham, NC

Apr 28, 2023 New Barn Theatre – Mount Vernon, KY

Apr 29, 2023 New Barn Theatre – Mount Vernon, KY

May 18, 2023 Penns Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA

May 20, 2023 Seneca Allegany Events Center At Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY

May 25, 2023 Carl Perkins Civic Center – Jackson, TN

May 26, 2023 IP Casino Resort And Spa – Biloxi, MS

Jun 9, 2023 Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center – Cherokee, NC

Jun 10, 2023 Anderson Music Hall – Hiawassee, GA

Jun 22, 2023 Classic Center Theatre – Athens, GA

Jun 24, 2023 Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

Aug 11, 2023 Clay’s Park Resort – North Lawrence, OH

Aug 11, 2023 Clay’s Park Resort – North Lawrence, OH

___________________________________________________________________________

(CelebrityAccess) – Heavy metal veteran band Queensryche have announced a US tour to begin early 2023 to promote their new album Digital Noise Alliance (October 2022). The 33-date excursion takes place during the months of March and April and hits major markets including Houston, Las Vegas, Anaheim, NY, and more. Joining the tour in support will be Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) and metal band Trauma.

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 9) via queensrycheofficial.com.

March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

March 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 5 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 7 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

March 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

March 10 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

March 11 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 12 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda

March 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

March 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 17 – El Cajon, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

March 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

March 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Knuckleheads

March 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave

March 29 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Hall

April 1 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Hall

April 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

April 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Palladium

April 8 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

April 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 16 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

___________________________________________________________________________

NYC (CelebrityAccess) – Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse announce the second leg of their successful co-headlining Rockzilla tour. The extended tour will feature special guests Escape the Fate and wick off in Rochester on February 1 with 21-dates scheduled.

VIP and various pre-sale tickets went on sale December 6 with the general on-sale taking place today (December 9).

“The first round of the Rockzilla tour was such a great time that we had to keep the party going,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”

Feb. 01 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 02 – Hamiton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Feb. 04 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 05 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 07 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

Feb. 08 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 10 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

Feb. 11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center

Feb. 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

Feb. 14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

Feb. 16 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

Feb. 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Feb. 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Feb. 21 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Feb. 22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

Feb. 24 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Feb. 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Feb. 28 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four

Mar. 02 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

Mar. 03 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 05 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

___________________________________________________________________________

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Bush is heading out on tour in the US and Canada in early 2023 in support of their new album, The Art of Survival with support from Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Jerry Cantrell on select dates.

Cantrell is promoting his 2021 solo release, Brighten. while Candlebox last released Wolves in 2021 as well. Silversun Pickups most recent release was Physical Thrills, that arrived back in August of this year.

Bush 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Jan. 29 – Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Feb. 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 03 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 04 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 06 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 07 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Feb. 09 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 10 – Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 11 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine @ del Lago Casino Resort

Feb. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 17 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Casino Resort (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom (feat. Candlebox)

Feb. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

Feb. 24 – Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino

Feb. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed (feat. Silversun Pickups)

Feb. 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

___________________________________________________________________________

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir will be bringing his latest Wolf Bros project featuring Jay Lane, Jeff Chimenti and Don Was on tour taking place in early 2023. The 25-date trek kicks off February 2 in North Charleston and continues into March. Joining the tour in support will be special guests The Wolfpack consisting of Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

Feb 2, 2023 North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC

Feb 3, 2023 Florida Theatre Jacksonville – Jacksonville, FL

Feb 4, 2023 Au-Rene Theater at Broward Ctr For The Perf Arts – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Feb 7, 2023 Capitol Theatre – Port Chester – Port Chester, NY

Feb 8, 2023 Capitol Theatre – Port Chester – Port Chester, NY

Feb 10, 2023 Capitol Theatre – Port Chester – Port Chester, NY

Feb 11, 2023 Capitol Theatre – Port Chester – Port Chester, NY

Feb 17, 2023 Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

Feb 18, 2023 Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

Feb 19, 2023 Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

Feb 21, 2023 Orpheum Theatre – Memphis – Memphis, TN

Feb 22, 2023 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, NC

Feb 24, 2023 Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

Feb 25, 2023 Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY

Feb 26, 2023 The Fillmore – Detroit – Detroit, MI

Feb 28, 2023 The Sylvee – WI – Madison, WI

Mar 1, 2023 The Palace Theatre – St. Paul – Saint Paul, MN

Mar 2, 2023 Stephens Auditorium – Ames, IA

Mar 4, 2023 Orpheum Theatre – Omaha – Omaha, NE

Mar 5, 2023 The Midland Theatre – MO – Kansas City, MO

Mar 7, 2023 ACL Live At The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Mar 8, 2023 ACL Live At The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Mar 9, 2023 Majestic Theatre – Dallas – Dallas, TX

Mar 11, 2023 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Mar 12, 2023 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN