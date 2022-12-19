The Denver Broncos Announce Plans For $100 Million Refurb of Mile High Stadium

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — The Denver Broncos announced plans for major upgrades at their home field, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

The team will spend more than $100 million in what will be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium, the team said.

The refurb will include upgrades to premium hospitality areas, with a planned renovation of VIP suites and surrounding areas for premium guests, as well as the addition of an all-inclusive hospitality space on field level.

The technology at the stadium will also be revisited with the addition of an upgraded WiFi system, as well as improved A/V technology and larger HD video displays and upgrades to its video control room and tunnel boards.

New video boards will also be added to the stadium, expanding the current scoreboard above the south stands by 70%, with the new scoreboard measuring 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide

Concession areas on Levels 1, 2, 3 and 5 will be upgraded as well, with vendors such as Favs @ Mile High and Center Cocktail Co. being added.

Denver will also install two new elevators — on the east and west sides of Empower Field at Mile High, with an eye towards providing enhanced access for disabled guests.

“This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium’s history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans,” President Damani Leech said. “As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.

“We are excited to announce these upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and are grateful for the support of our ownership group, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and the National Football League.”

As part of the funding, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District has agreed to provide $12 million with the remainder of the projected cost of the refurb to be assumed by the Broncos with G-4 financing, which has already been approved by the league.