UK Licensing Society PPL Pays Out £43.2 million To Rightsholders In Q4 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK music licensing company PPL announced that they will make a payment of £43.2 million to more than 148,000 performers and recording rightsholders in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The distribution, which includes direct members of PPL or payments to members of other collective management organizations, amounts to the most rightsholders to ever be paid in a quarterly distribution.

According to PPL, the record reflects improvements to the technical and operational capabilities made by PPL and the neighbouring rights industry at large, enhanced by PPL’s repertoire database which includes recording rightsholder information on more than 20 million recordings.

2022 will also be the eighth year that PPL has made supplementary payments to non-featured performers administered by PPL for Copyright Term Extension.

According to PPL, more than 9,500 performers from the UK and around the world were included in supplementary remuneration payments during 2022 for recordings released between 1963 and 1970.

PPL’s Q4 stats also include revenue from PPL’s sister company VPL which licenses music videos when they are played in public or broadcast on TV.

“It is fantastic to see out the year with such a positive result for PPL and the many performers and recording rightsholders who benefit from our work. We are able to pay more direct and indirect members than ever before because of the neighbouring rights and technology expertise we have across our business, which helps us to maximize the revenue coming in to and going out of PPL. Thank you to each and every member of staff at PPL, and also to our many industry partners for working to drive technological and operational improvements in our industry over the years. The importance of this work can be seen in today’s distribution as we deliver a valuable source of income for tens of thousands of artists, session musicians and independent and major labels,” said PPL’s CEO Peter Leathem.