Old Dominion Drops Surprise ‘Memory Lane’ Sampler Ahead of The ‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The reigning Academy of Country Music (ACM) Group of the Year and Country Music Association (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, announced Monday (January 9) the release of their new four-song collection Memory Lane. The sampler was released via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville and produced by the band and Shane McAnally.

“We’ve been working on so much new music, and the response to ‘Memory Lane’ has been so energizing that we decided we’re tired of sitting on it all!” said Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. “We’re so excited to share three more songs heading into the No Bad Vibes Tour and the next chapter in our musical journey.”

The band shared news of the surprise release on Sunday (January 8) via their social media accounts, where they’ve been previewing new tracks for fans over the past few months. The sampler features four songs, including the lead track, “Memory Lane,” which was the most added song to country music radio the same day of its release.

1. “Memory Lane” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jessie Jo Dillon

2. “Ain’t Got A Worry” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborn

3. “Freedom Like You” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jordan Davis

4. “Easier Said With Rum” | Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill

This new music comes right in time for the group’s highly anticipated, 31-stop No Bad Vibes tour kicking off later this month. The full tour routing is listed below.

Tour Dates:

1/19 Evansville, IN Ford Center

1/20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

1/21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The Mark

1/27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center

1/28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

1/30 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

2/9 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

2/10 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center

2/11 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse

2/16 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena

2/17 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

2/18 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena

2/23 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

2/24 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

2/25 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

2/28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

3/2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

3/3 Calgary, AB Saddledome

3/9 Lethbridge, AB Enmax Centre

3/10 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

3/11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

3/31 Key West, FL Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/1 Key West, FL Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/13 Reading, PA Santander Arena

4/14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

4/15 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

5/4 Savannah, GA EnMarket Arena

5/5 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s